Influential Arsenal figure could quit Gunners with PL rivals in two-way transfer battle

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has been linked with a summer exit from the Emirates amid interest from Manchester City and Marseille.

The 31-year-old is a pivotal part of the Arsenal backline, with Arsene Wenger’s men consistently struggling without him whenever he has been absent.

Despite being seen as one of Wenger’s most trusted players and a stalwart in the Gunners line-up, according to Telefoot, as reported by The Sun, he could be prised away from north London this summer as Arsenal suffer from continued failure in landing major honours.

The situation has deteriorated further this season as they look likely to miss out on the top four in the Premier League, although they have the FA Cup final to look forward to.

It’s claimed in the report that Marseille are keen to prise him back to his homeland while they’ve also been linked with a move for his teammate Olivier Giroud in what could turn out to be a raid of Arsenal’s squad this summer.

However, perhaps more concerning is the suggestion that Pep Guardiola is also keen on the experienced French international as he looks to make important defensive additions this summer.

City have been poor at the back on too many occasions this season, and despite Vincent Kompany’s recent return from injury to partner John Stones, reinforcements are still needed.

Koscielny could be the perfect signing given his experience of playing at the highest level in the Premier League for so many years, while it would also severely weaken one of their main rivals if they were to complete the signing.

In turn, concern levels will surely be rising at Arsenal as they face a tricky summer which could see big changes made to the squad and club as a whole.