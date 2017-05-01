Man Utd to battle Liverpool over signing of England U19 wonderkid

Man Utd have reportedly joined the race for promising Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon, offering bitter rivals Liverpool serious competition this summer.

The 16-year-old is one of the most sought-after teenagers in England, having bagged seven goals and four assists in 29 appearances in all competitions for the Cottagers this season.

Add to that seven caps for England U19s, it appears as though he has a bright future ahead of him, and The Mirror note that United are hoping to jump to the front of the queue to sign him.

Liverpool have linked with the youngster for several months, but it appears as though the Red Devils, Manchester City and Tottenham could all be keen on wrapping up a deal this summer with Sessegnon having a major decision to make at the end of the season.

The requirement for a new left-back is obvious at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp forced to play James Milner out of position as Alberto Moreno is likely to leave the club this summer.

In turn, a long-term solution is needed at Liverpool, and it’s been reported that Sessegnon is the preferred option to fill that role while he also has the capability of playing further up the field too.

However, as Luke Shaw’s situation rumbles on at Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho could be forced to look around the market himself for a new left-back and Sessegnon could be the name that moves to the top of the transfer shortlist.

At such a young age, the Fulham starlet will have to pick wisely in order to choose the best option for his future and a club that will give him the confidence and faith to continue to play regularly and develop his all-round game and time will tell which club that is.