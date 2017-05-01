Pep Guardiola set to offer Man City ace in exchange for £60m top summer target

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly prepared to use Kelechi Iheanacho to try and secure a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 27-year-old has been in stunning form for Dortmund again this season, scoring 35 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions as he continues to attract attention from around Europe.

According to The Sun, Aubameyang is high on the priority list for City this summer, with Guardiola looking to add a prolific and powerful forward to his squad at the Etihad Stadium.

The Gabon international would certainly fit the bill, but naturally it’s going to be difficult to prise him away from the Bundesliga giants who will want to keep him, or at least receive a favourable deal.

As per allnigeriasoccer.com, Guardiola is willing to sacrifice Iheanacho as he will include him in a deal for his top target, with Aubameyang said to command a price-tag of around £60m as talks between the two clubs are said to have already been held.

Further, it’s added that the City ace is a player in demand as both Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim are interested in acquiring his services, but Guardiola will likely prioritise handing him over to Dortmund if it helps him complete the signing of his preferred attacking target.

After scoring 14 goals last season, it hasn’t quite gone to plan for Iheanacho this year under the Spanish tactician, as he’s managed just seven goals in 27 outings with limited playing time.

In turn, with competition increasing and Guardiola seemingly looking to add more options in that department, it doesn’t look particularly promising for the youngster as an exit from Manchester may be the best solution for him.