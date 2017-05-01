PL rivals deliver blow to Tottenham over £25m target, while Liverpool could get £30m for misfit

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has insisted that the club will sit down with both Wilfried Zaha and Mamadou Sakho at the end of the season, once they’ve secured their top-flight status.

Following their defeat to Burnley at the weekend, Palace are still just six points above the relegation zone with three games remaining this season.

In turn, the absolute priority for all concerned including Sam Allarydce is securing their safety, and not thinking about summer transfer targets and interest in their best players.

As reported by The Daily Mail a month or so again, Tottenham were linked with a £25m swoop for Zaha this summer, as he continues to impress and emerge as an important player for the Eagles.

The 24-year-old has scored six goals and provided 11 assists in 32 Premier League appearances this season, and so losing him at any stage would be a major setback.

“We’ll sit down and talk to Wilf when we’re mathematically safe. He has four years to run so the question about whether he will be leaving is nonsense,” Parish is quoted as saying by The Sun.

“We’ve not had any offers. Everyone wants him to stay, he wants to stay.”

Meanwhile, he also went on to discuss Sakho and conceded that the situation could be a bit tougher for Palace as much will depend on what the French international wants to do and if they are outbid this summer.

The Daily Mail noted last month that due to his impressive performances for the Eagles since joining them on loan in January, his value had risen to £30m as disciplinary issues with Jurgen Klopp seem to have put an end to talk of him having a future at Anfield.

Sakho has been an influential figure at the back for Allardyce, with their defensive record immediately improving with him in the side, while Palace losing in his absence at the weekend was perhaps more than a coincidence.

However, Parish is a little more reserved on that front it seems as the former Paris Saint-Germain captain could have attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere in recent months too.

“Sakho? That’s a tougher one, he was at this game and didn’t have to be. It takes two sides to make a deal and if we can do something sensible we will.

“We need to be sensible. The player has put himself in the shop window and we will just have to see how that pans out.”