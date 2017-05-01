(Video) Arsenal Fan TV presenter requires police escort amid allegations of racist abuse from Tottenham fans

Arsenal Fan TV host Robbie needed a police escort away from White Hart Lane on Sunday after Tottenham’s win in the north London derby.

It’s been a tumultuous season on and off the pitch for the Gunners, and this isn’t the first time that AFTV has made the headlines.

From other Arsenal supporters abusing him to features on BBC and interviews with Sky Sports pundits, it’s been quite the year for Robbie Lyle.

However, it all took a more sinister turn on Sunday as he had to be escorted by police away from the stadium after Spurs had secured a 2-0 win over Arsenal to ensure that they finish above their bitter rivals this season in the Premier League table.

While he later released a YouTube video bemoaning the lack of security at White Hart Lane, he also accused some Tottenham fans of racially abusing him.

Near the end of the video below, noises can be heard. However, the response from Tottenham fans has been that they are not monkey noises but in fact the ‘Who let the Yids out’ song that they sing.

Nevertheless, Robbie himself has insisted that he did receive racial abuse, and has pleaded for more to be done to keep away fans safe when visiting Spurs.

It came after clashes between supporters before the game, with police making six arrests ahead of what was the final north London derby at the Lane before Spurs move into their new stadium the season after next.