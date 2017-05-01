(Video) Chelsea assist-king’s brilliance captured in amazing viral clip

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas hasn’t always been first-choice for Antonio Conte this season, but he’s still been pivotal in their Premier League title run.

The 29-year-old has provided 10 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions this season, but that statistic is put into proper context when it’s added that only Kevin De Bruyne, Christian Eriksen and Gylfi Sigurdsson have more assists this season despite Fabregas only playing the equivalent of 11.6 full games.

Posted by @Kuppal82 on Twitter, this is a perfect example of why the Spaniard is a class above the rest in this regard as he registered another assist in the 3-0 win over Everton at the weekend.

Constantly looking around him for space, opposition and teammates, Fabregas has a 360-degree view of everything that’s happening around him before breaking into the box and laying on the perfect assist for his teammate.

It’s play like this that unlocks the most stubborn of backlines, and Antonio Conte will be desperate to keep this quality in his side as he prepares for Chelsea’s return to the Champions League next season.

Whether the appeal of a more prominent role elsewhere could see Fabregas move on remains to be seen, but this is just another example of his exceptional playmaking quality that has resulted in him being a crucial cog in Chelsea’s success this year.