(Video) Coutinho injury footage suggests possible dead leg or quad tear

Liverpool’s trip to Watford on Monday night got off to a traumatic start when Philippe Coutinho suffered a game-ending injury inside the opening quarter of an hour.

Coutinho limped around for several minutes after this collision with Adrian Mariappa, before finally deciding he was not fit to continue.

O momento da lesão do Coutinho.. Tostão, tapa na cara e bolada. pic.twitter.com/DW60BoIQba — PL DA DEPRESSÃO (@pldadepressao) May 1, 2017

The good news for Liverpool is that Coutinho was not rushed to hospital, nor did he even stay in the dressing room for a prolonged period of time.

Instead, he was quickly seated on the subs’ bench, with his right thigh strapped, wearing a grimace on his face.

An optimistic diagnosis would be a dead leg, meaning Coutinho could well be fit for Liverpool’s next fixture – at home to Southampton on Sunday.

Worst case scenario would be a torn quad, which would likely see him miss the rest of the season.