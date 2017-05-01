(Video) Coutinho injury footage suggests possible dead leg or quad tear

Liverpool’s trip to Watford on Monday night got off to a traumatic start when Philippe Coutinho suffered a game-ending injury inside the opening quarter of an hour.

Coutinho limped around for several minutes after this collision with Adrian Mariappa, before finally deciding he was not fit to continue.

The good news for Liverpool is that Coutinho was not rushed to hospital, nor did he even stay in the dressing room for a prolonged period of time.

Instead, he was quickly seated on the subs’ bench, with his right thigh strapped, wearing a grimace on his face.

An optimistic diagnosis would be a dead leg, meaning Coutinho could well be fit for Liverpool’s next fixture – at home to Southampton on Sunday.

Worst case scenario would be a torn quad, which would likely see him miss the rest of the season.

