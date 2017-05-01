(Video) Emre Can has effectively won Goal of the Season thanks to this worldie in Watford vs Liverpool

Posted by
(Video) Emre Can has effectively won Goal of the Season thanks to this worldie in Watford vs Liverpool

Watford vs Liverpool was one of the worst matches of 2017 for over 45 minutes. Then this happened in first-half stoppage time.

If you think you’ve seen a better goal than this in the Premier League this season, we don’t believe you.

Emre Can’s acrobatic volley, which put Liverpool 1-0 up at Watford, must be a certainty for Goal of the Season (presuming the voting process isn’t already over).

It lit up what was an otherwise dreadful half of football at Vicarage Road.

Can’s superb effort could prove highly valuable too.

A Liverpool win tonight would see the Reds move five points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United and three ahead of Manchester City in fourth.

Champions League football looks like it’s heading back to Anfield. Let’s just hope Can is able to do something similar against Europe’s elite!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top