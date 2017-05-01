(Watch) Lucas Leiva infuriates Watford players with shameful dive as Liverpool man sees yellow

Lucas Leiva claimed an assist, setting up a truly stunning Emre Can bicycle kick, as Liverpool won 1-0 at Watford on Monday night.

However, the Brazilian international was also shown a yellow card in the televised Premier League clash, for this shameful dive.

SEE MORE: (Video) Emre Can has effectively won Goal of the Season thanks to this worldie in Watford vs Liverpool

Lucas’s attempt to con referee Craig Pawson infuriated the Watford team, especially Troy Deeney and former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley, who was the player Lucas had run into.

This caution means Lucas has now been booked three times in his last four Premier League games.

SEE ALSO: (Video) Coutinho injury footage suggests possible dead leg or quad tear