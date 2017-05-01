Watford 0-1 Liverpool player ratings: Reds solid as Emre Can magic fires them to victory

Liverpool wiped the floor with Watford when they came to Anfield back in November, beating them 6-1.

And the Reds completed a Premier League double over the Hertfordshire side on Monday night by winning a very different game 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

Again, Liverpool dominated possession, but this contest was a real tough, ugly battle, rather than an attractive goal-fest.

However, Emre Can’s bicycle-kick winner was anything but ugly.

The German international broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time with a stunning volley.

Can was set up by a cross from Lucas Leiva – his third assist in five Premier League games.

Lucas also picked up his third yellow card since the start of April, after attempting to win a penalty with a dreadful dive, having run into Tom Cleverley.

Liverpool deserved their win, but they didn’t make it easy for themselves.

Having lost Coutinho to injury early in the game, the Reds were wasteful in attack, although Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes also deserves credit for keeping the Reds at bay.

Sub Adam Lallana smashed the woodwork from long range and missed a great chance to make it 2-0.

And that miss was very nearly punished in the 94th minute when Sebastian Prodl rattled Simon Mignolet’s crossbar.

Liverpool look like dead certs for a top-four finish now, while Watford remain safe from relegation and comfortably mid-table.

Watford: Gomes 8; Mariappa 7, Prodl 7, Britos 6; Janmaat 6, Cleverley, Douceur 6, Capoue 5, Amrabat 6; Deeney 5, Niang 5.

Subs: Kabasele 6, Success 5, Okaka 5.

Liverpool: Mignolet 7; Clyne 6, Lovren 7, Matip 8, Milner 7; Lucas 7, Can 8, Wijnaldum 7; Coutinho 5, Firmino 6, Origi 6.

Subs: Lallana 7, Sturridge 6, Klavan 6.