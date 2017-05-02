Arsenal and Man City in three-horse PL race to land €35m Portuguese international

Arsenal and Manchester City have reportedly joined West Bromwich Albion in the chase to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.

Both Premier League giants are expected to make moves this summer as Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola have fallen way short of expectations this season.

As they continue to battle for a top-four Premier League finish, the Gunners have a chance of winning silverware with the FA Cup, but it’s simply not enough for either club.

In turn, Sport Mediaset report that Carvalho is being targeted by both, which is bad news for West Brom who are highly unlikely to be able to compete with them both from a financial perspective and overall appeal.

It’s added that the 25-year-old will command a fee of around €35m, and so it promises to be an expensive piece of business for whichever team secures his signature.

An established figure for both club and country, the midfielder would be a solid addition to any Premier League side though, while it makes sense from City’s perspective with Yaya Toure likely to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires.

As for Arsenal, Wenger has already brought in the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny and so it’s questionable as to whether or not he needs another player with similar characteristics in that department of the squad. Nevertheless, Arsenal are mentioned in the report and are seemingly ready to rival City.

All that means potential disappointment for Tony Pulis, but it remains to be seen whether or not the reported interest is concrete and if there is still an opening to prise him away from Lisbon.