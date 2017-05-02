Chelsea transfer news: Fringe ace to reject £30m move, teenager to get new contract

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is reportedly set to reject a £30m move to AC Milan this summer, despite Antonio Conte’s desire to buy more competition for places in midfield.

The Spaniard has started just 10 Premier League games this season as he remains behind N’Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic at Stamford Bridge. However, he has proven his worth with six goals and 10 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions to emerge as a key part of Conte’s squad.

Nevertheless, the Evening Standard note that the Italian tactician is preparing to splash out £40m on Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko as he sees him as the perfect midfield partner for Kante with Chelsea looking to strengthen ahead of their return to the Champions League.

In turn, that means that Fabregas will likely fall further down the pecking order next season and AC Milan had been rumoured to be ready to offer him a prominent role in their new project under new owner Yonghong Li.

However, the report goes on to add that the 29-year-old has no desire to move to the San Siro or Italy, and hopes to stay with Chelsea and wants to remain living in London.

That will be a major disappointment for Milan if true as they eye important, marquee names this summer to add to the contingent of young stars they already have, but it seems as though Fabregas isn’t interested in being part of their rebuild.

Meanwhile, according to ESPN FC, Chelsea are ready to hand Tammy Abraham a new contract as a reward for his fine form during his loan spell with Bristol City this season.

The 19-year-old has scored 26 goals in all competitions for the Championship outfit, and with a number of clubs expressing an interest in signing him, it appears as though the Premier League leaders are looking to get out in front of the competition and tie him down to a new deal.

With two years remaining on his current agreement, this new contract will either convince him to stay with Chelsea for the long-term, or merely put the club in a strong position to sell him for a big fee.