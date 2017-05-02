Liverpool eye swoop for Real Madrid ace as Klopp set to lose influential star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants to sign Real Madrid playmaker Isco as he prepares to lose Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The 25-year-old has had a rocky season at the Bernabeu, as limited playing time resulted in speculation that he was set to quit Madrid, before then playing a fundamental role for Zinedine Zidane in recent weeks which sparked talk of a contract extension.

Isco has bagged 10 goals and provided six assists in 27 La Liga outings so far this season, and so he seemingly remains an important part of the squad.

Nevertheless, it’s unclear at this stage as to whether or not he’ll stay in the Spanish capital, but Don Balon report that Liverpool are monitoring the situation closely with a view of making a summer swoop if he becomes available.

Isco is supposedly set to sign a new deal until 2022 as he helps Los Blancos towards the La Liga title and Champions League, and he’ll likely get the opportunity to continue to show his importance with Gareth Bale now sidelined through injury.

James Rodriguez is likely to be the player to make way this summer, but an Isco exit can’t be ruled out just yet as Liverpool still fear that Coutinho could be Nou Camp bound ahead of next season.

The 24-year-old has 11 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances in all competitions this season, and has been tipped to join the Catalan giants for some time.

As per the report, Liverpool are well aware that they could lose the Brazilian international this summer, which in turn has sparked the Isco rumour into life again and the Spaniard certainly wouldn’t be a bad replacement if Klopp is forced into making a key change to his line-up.