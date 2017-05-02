Man Utd contact Serie A outfit as interest hots up in €100m prolific forward

Man Utd have reportedly contacted Torino as they look set to step up their interest in striker Andrea Belotti ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 27 goals in 34 appearances for the Granata, and in turn that form has resulted in interest from around Europe.

According to ESPN FC, senior figures at United have discussed the possibility of signing the Italian international as Jose Mourinho hopes to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season.

Particularly following Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury, United have been, and will continue to be, short of goals in this team moving forward and it could yet prove costly as they chase a top-four Premier League finish and glory in the Europa League.

Having scored 51 goals in 34 league games this season, which is significantly less than the rest of the top seven sides in the table, it has to be addressed and Belotti could be the answer.

However, as noted in the report, it’s going to cost United as they will have to splash out €100m, as per the release clause negotiated in his contract that he signed in December which keeps him in Turin until 2021.

ESPN FC also note that the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku and Kylian Mbappe have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but this could be the biggest indication yet as to where Man Utd will look in the summer.

Much will of course depend on their qualification for the Champions League, but from a financial perspective, as seen last summer with the signing of Paul Pogba, the Red Devils probably won’t be too scared to splash out on the right player, and that player could well be Belotti this summer.