Man Utd injury news: Season over for defender, talisman will return from setback

Man Utd left-back Luke Shaw will reportedly miss the rest of the season after suffering a foot injury in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City at the weekend.

The 21-year-old has been plagued with fitness issues throughout his time at United so far, and it doesn’t appear as though things are getting any better for him.

Having lasted just 10 minutes on Sunday, Shaw was taken off and Jose Mourinho was immediately sceptical about how long he’d be out for in another veiled dig at the former Southampton starlet.

According to The Telegraph though, while scan results in the next 24 hours will confirm the extent of the injury, it’s been suggested that he is preparing to write off the rest of this season.

It’s added that United believe he could be ruled out for at least four weeks, which in turn really does suggest that he won’t be back in time before the campaign ends, adding to Mourinho’s injury crisis at the back with Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo already sidelined.

Eric Bailly also came off at the weekend, and it will be difficult for the Red Devils to take at such a pivotal time in the season with their desperate push to finish in the top four in the Premier League while also aiming to win the Europa League.

Some will argue that Shaw may well have played his last game for United given the level of scrutiny Mourinho has placed on him and his injuries, while the Portuguese tactician has been even less forgiving with Smalling and Jones.

Meanwhile, The Sun report that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone successful knee surgery and has started his rehabilitation, with his injury not considered career-ending.

While the 35-year-old is facing nine months on the sidelines after sustaining the damaging setback last month, it didn’t paint a positive picture as it threatened to cut short his career with his United contract coming to an end this summer.

However, with his rehab underway, he’ll be aiming to come back and extend his playing career, and on the basis of his form this season prior to the injury, he’s got plenty left in the tank.