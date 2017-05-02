Pep Guardiola ready to splash out £50m to seal Man City reunion with former star

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on signing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman this summer in a move worth £50m.

It comes as quite a surprise given that the French youngster only just signed on a permanent basis for the Bavarian giants after a two-year loan spell from Juventus, with Bayern splashing out £18m on him to activate an option in his contract.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not Carlo Ancelotti is willing to sell this summer, but according to The Times, City are prepared to pay £50m to acquire his services as the German giants could be open to the idea of selling him on for a major profit.

The 20-year-old has made just 24 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist, which makes the decision to buy him seem a little strange on Bayern’s part.

However, it could all be about to make sense if they can convince City to splash out £50m, with Guardiola seemingly keen on a reunion with his former charge.

It’s added in the report that City officials have held talks with Coman’s representatives and believe that the deal is possible, as they held back from discussing a move with Juventus as they were aware that Bayern were likely to exercise the clause and then sell on.

The other question that this surely raises though is why Guardiola would need another attacker of the Frenchman’s ilk with the likes of Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus already at the club.

Nevertheless, he clearly has plans for Coman and so it remains to be seen whether or not a deal can be struck with Bayern over a summer transfer.