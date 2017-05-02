Tottenham transfer news: Levy not convinced by Pochettino’s £30m top PL target

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly apprehensive over the signing of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha due to his international commitments.

The 24-year-old switched allegiance and has opted to play for Ivory Coast instead of England, which will see him go to the African Cup of Nations every two years, provided he’s selected, while he missed four weeks of this season in January.

Although Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer of the Palace ace, it’s claimed by The Telegraph that Levy will take some convincing as the international factor coupled with Zaha’s £30m price-tag and new contract offer of £110,000-a-week from the Eagles doesn’t make him an attractive proposition to him.

It’s added that even if Zaha had chosen England it wouldn’t have necessarily seen Tottenham entirely convinced about making a move but it is seemingly playing a major part in their decision as it stands.

Palace will undoubtedly be keen to keep hold of the former Manchester United ace who has bagged six goals and 11 assists in 32 Premier League appearances this season, but time will tell if a move to Spurs can still happen.

The Telegraph go on to note that while there is uncertainty over a move for Zaha, there’s no such anxiousness over the pursuit of Everton star Ross Barkley as Spurs will make an offer for him at the end of the season.

Barkley has just over a year remaining on his contract at Goodison Park, but Tottenham will face competition from Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City and so Pochettino will have to keep his options open as he looks to further strengthen his squad after another impressive campaign.