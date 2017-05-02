(Watch) Coward Sergio Ramos should have been send off for this sly punch during Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid bad boy Sergio Ramos has been booked 13 times this season, but he somehow managed to avoid picking up a card as his side beat city rivals Atletico in a Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Ramos arguably should have been sent off, but English referee Martin Atkinson did not punish the Real defender for this sly punch on Atletico right-back Lucas Hernandez.

Not only was it sly, but it was also cowardly. Hernandez was looking and moving away from Ramos, who stuck his forearm into the back of the Frenchman’s head.