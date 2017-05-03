Chelsea to double striker’s wages, Blues set to pay £2.6m salary to 26-goal hitman

Chelsea are reportedly ready to reward striker Tammy Abraham for his fine form this season by doubling his wages.

Nineteen-year-old Abraham has scored 26 goals for Championship side Bristol City in his first campaign as a senior footballer.

This comes after he excelled at junior level with Chelsea, leading the Blues to back-to-back UEFA Youth League and FA Youth Cup titles.

Abraham has two years left on his current contract at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea want the teenager to commit until the 2021-22 season, according to the London Evening Standard.

The newspaper claims that there are several Premier League and Championship clubs interested in Abraham, but Antonio Conte is a big admirer of the forward and wants to keep hold of him.

Abraham is paid £25,000 a week at present, per The Standard, but his new deal could see his wages rise to £50,000, giving him an annual salary of £2.6m.

Sunday will see Abraham play his last game for Bristol City, who take on Birmingham on the final day of the Championship season.

The Robins have won four of their last six games and are guaranteed to avoid relegation.