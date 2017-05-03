Chelsea to offer significant pay-rise to £120,000-a-week regular wanted by Real Madrid

Chelsea are reportedly aware of Real Madrid’s interest in signing goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and are ready to do something about it.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea will offer the 24-year-old a new contract with a significant pay-rise in an attempt to convince him to stay at Stamford Bridge and to ignore the advances of the La Liga leaders.

Courtois has two years left to run on his current contract, so it makes sense for the Blues to act now, rather than allowing it to run to close to expiration, which would lower the value of the player as an asset.

He is currently paid £120,000 per week, per the Daily Mail.

Belgium international Courtois has started all but one of Chelsea’s 34 Premier League games this season.

He has made 62 saves during the 2016-17 league campaign so far, helping Chelsea record the third best defensive stats in the division, behind Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Chelsea conceded an average of 0.85 goals per game, while United have been tighter on 0.74 and Spurs even more solid on 0.65.