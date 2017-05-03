Liverpool want to sign Chelsea playmaker, Man United also as Blues eye £40m replacement

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly set to engage in a triangular transfer battle this summer.

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who is also the subject of interest from Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Fabregas was the chief playmaker at Chelsea under Mourinho, with the Spaniard providing 18 Premier League assists during the title-winning season of 2014-15.

The 29-year-old, who turns 30 tomorrow, has managed to rack up nine Prem assists this season, but he is no longer a first-team regular, making just 10 starts under Antonio Conte.

Fabregas can play in central midfield or just behind the striker, but Chelsea have preferred to pair Nemanja Matic with N’Golo Kante together the middle, with Eden Hazard and Pedro behind Diego Costa for the most part this term.

Starsport claim that Conte is wanting new blood this summer by eyeing a move for £40m-rated Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, whose arrival would surely make Fabregas’s place in the squad even less secure.

AC Milan and Inter are both also interested in Fabregas, per the same source, but the ex-Arsenal captain is said to prefer a move to an English club.