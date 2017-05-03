Man City could pay world-record fee for Kyle Walker + £140,000 wages for Tottenham’s second-best attacking RB

Kyle Walker has had a fine season for Tottenham Hotspur, making it into the PFA Team of the Year.

The 26-year-old has thrived as Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has switched to a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Tottenham’s new system has meant that their full-backs are now primarily attacking players, although their fine energy levels allow them to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Despite his strong form, Walker has recently found his position in the team challenged by fellow right-back Kieran Trippier, who has actually been a much more potent attacking force.

Neither player has scored a goal this season, but both have multiple assists to their name. However, Walker only averages one assist every 523.4 minutes in the Premier League, while Trippier’s average is an assist every 127.66 minutes.

Walker is faster and stronger, but Trippier is vastly superior in the passing and crossing stakes.

Although he is arguably not even Tottenham’s best right-back, Walker is wanted by Manchester City, who are reportedly willing to pay big money to sign him this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

MEN report that City may have to break the world record for a full-back, which currently stands at £28.5m, while the same source claims that a move to the Etihad Stadium would likely see Walker double his wages to £140,000 per week.