Man United handed huge injury boost as four first-team players return ahead of Europa League semi vs Celta Vigo

Manchester United’s injury crisis has relented slightly on the eve of Thursday night’s Europa League semi-final first leg away to Celta Vigo.

Jose Mourinho will have been pleased to see four previously injured players return to first-team training ahead of the game in Spain.

As reported by Sky Sports, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly are all back.

United will need their main men to fire if they are to win the Europa League this season and therefore qualify for next term’s Champions League.

Although United are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions, more than half of those matches have been drawn.

Celta Vigo are inferior to United on paper, as they are currently languishing in 11th place in La Liga.

However, Swansea at home looked easy on paper and United were arguably lucky to come away with a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

At least United will be confident of standing firm at the back in Vigo, with three of their star defenders now back from injury.