Tottenham add Bournemouth striker to transfer shortlist after Cherries defender taps-up Jermain Defoe

Bournemouth linked with possible signing and sale in striking department.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly added Bournemouth striker Josh King to their summer transfer shortlist.

According to The Mirror, Spurs target King could cost at least £15m after scoring 12 goals in 16 Premier League games this calendar year.

King, who is under contract at Bournemouth until 2020, would be an excellent addition to Tottenham’s squad, although he may struggle to start many big games unless Harry Kane gets injured.

Bournemouth may already be preparing for life without King because Cherries defender Adam Smith has admitted to trying to tap up Sunderland frontman Jermain Defoe.

“I did have a word with him after the game, actually, but I can’t go into too much detail,” Smith told the Daily Echo, discussing what happened in the aftermath of Bournemouth’s 1-0 win at Sunderland on Saturday.

“Hopefully, he will come here next season. He is constantly on your shoulder and really annoying to play against.

“I think he would thrive in our team and, with all our creative players, he would get loads of chances.”

Former Tottenham goal machine Defoe may seek a move away from the Stadium of Light this summer after Sunderland lost their Premier League status.

Having netted 33 times in 84 Prem games for the struggling Wearsiders, 34-year-old Defoe clearly still has what it takes to compete at the top level in England.