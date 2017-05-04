Bayern Munich contact agent over Alexis Sanchez transfer but have former Arsenal star on shortlist as back-up option

Bayern Munich look set to recruit a new attacking midfielder this summer and have Arsenal stars past and present listed as possible signings.

This season’s Gunners top-scorer Alexis Sanchez is seen as a top target, with The Mirror reporting that the Bundesliga leaders have spoken to the Chilean’s agent Fernando Felicevich, who also represents current Bayern star Arturo Vidal.

The Mirror also claim that Bayern officials were in attendance at last month’s FA Cup semi-final clash between Arsenal and Manchester City as they continue to keep a close eye on their potential new-boy.

Sanchez has just one year left to run on his current Arsenal deal, making his future at the Emirates Stadium highly uncertain.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has ruled out selling Sanchez to a domestic rival, as reported by The Mirror, but a move abroad looks very possible.

If Bayern don’t sign Sanchez, they could move for another player that is familiar to Wenger.

Serge Gnabry was nurtured by Wenger between 2011 and 2016 when Arsenal sold him to Werder Bremen.

Since joining Bremen he has flourished in Germany, netting 10 goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances this season.

That form doesn’t seem to go unnoticed because, according to Bild, 21-year-old Gnabry is on Bayern’s short-list, albeit as a back-up option.