Celta Vigo 0-1 Man United player ratings: Paul Pogba delivers, Marcus Rashford steps up

Paul Pogba produced one of the best performances of his Manchester United career on Thursday night with a man-of-the-match display in a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo.

Pogba was dynamic, turning defence into attack with three interceptions and six dribbles, as United took control of their Europa League semi-final tie, which will conclude at Old Trafford next week.

Although United had less possession than Celta – 57.7% to 42.3% – Pogba had more touches of the ball than any player on either side.

With United playing on the counter-attack, the pacy Marcus Rashford up front was a key man. The 19-year-old rose to the occasion, working tirelessly.

Rashford’s reward came, somewhat surprisingly, direct from a free kick.

A fine effort scored straight from the set piece was an indication of Rashford’s confidence and willingness to step up to the plate in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Jesse Lingard also worked hard, but let himself down with poor finishing, wasting two great chances.

Player ratings

Celta Vigo: Alvarez 6, Mallo 6, Radoja 7, Hernandez 7, Guidetti 6, Aspas 5, Sisto 6, Wass, 5 Jonny 6, Cabral 7, Roncaglia 7.

Subs: Jozabed 6, Beauvue n/a.

Manchester United: Romero 7, Valencia 7, Bailly 7, Blind 6, Darmian 7, Herrera 7, Fellaini 6, Lingard 6, Pogba 9, Mkhitaryan 7, Rashford 8.

Subs: Young 6, Martial 5, Smalling n/a.