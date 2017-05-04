Celta Vigo v Man Utd Live Stream – Watch Europa League Semi Final from Balaidos

Its been a long season for Manchester Utd but Jose Mourinho’s side are now in the home straight as they take on Celta Vigo in Spain tonight (KO 20:05).

With that all important Champions League qualification the spoils for winners of the Europa League this season, tonight’s match takes on much more importance, even though United can still qualify for next season’s tournament through the Premier League.

Its safe to say that at this stage in the competition, Jose Mourinho will have significant hopes of qualifying for the Champions League via the Europa league, regardless of their final position in the Premier League.

The scrap for the top four in English football has become ever tighter in recent weeks, and with just four games left for the Manchester side, there is a real fight for the 3rd and 4th spots between themselves, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, with the victors of the Europa League now qualifying for the Champions League, Jose will be hoping that he can take the domestic pressure off with a good result in the first leg match of the semi-finals against Celta Vigo tonight.

The Spanish side are not expected to qualify for the final over the two legs against one of Europe’s top spenders, with Celta Vigo currently sitting in the bottom half of La Liga.

However, with their successes in demonstrating some significant quality in possession in the previous campaign, they could certainly cause some damage to the Red Devils if they are not on top form, and so this is hardly a foregone conclusion.

United of course, will be a tough nut to crack and the Spanish side will be up against it. Lets not forget that Jose Mourinho’s side are unbeaten domestically since October and are unbeaten in their last eight Europa League matches.

United had more significant worries than just the thought of being outplayed going into the match, as Jose’s side have been injury-ridden over the past month. However, it seems the Portuguese manager has been handed a blessing, as all of Pogba, Smalling, Jones and Mata all seem set to return for the game, leaving United with almost a full first team to pick from, despite the notable absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

On the other side of the fence, Celta will almost certainly be looking to Iago Aspas for their own successes, with their talisman striker having gotten himself a goal every other game in the Europa League so far this season.

United will do well to keep him out, but they will certainly be hoping to wrap his tie up tonight if all goes well in the away fixture.

What are the odds on Celta Vigo vs Man Utd?

Predictably, Manchester Utd are the favourites going into tonight’s match and can be backed at a decent price of 13/10, which should appeal to many, however with a plethora of injuries coming into the game we could be in for a stalemate, with Mourinho’s side simply looking not to lose.

United have drawn both of their last two away matches in the competition and a similar outcome looks worthy of a punt, at 11/5, or those seeking a little more value could do worse than back the 1-1 draw at as lofty 5/1.

