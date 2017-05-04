Chelsea want to re-sign England star but, of course, Liverpool are also keen

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly both keen to sign England left-back Ryan Bertrand.

The 27-year-old has told teammates that he wants to leave Southampton to join a bigger club, according to The Mirror, who claim that officials from Stamford Bridge and Anfield are now monitoring developments closely.

Liverpool’s interest in Bertrand is no surprise at all, considering they seem to shop at St Mary’s every year.

Since 2014, the Reds have raided Southampton FC’s club store five times, with the signings of Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Sadio Mane, Nathaniel Clyne and Rickie Lambert costing them £91m, per the Liverpool Echo.

Chelsea would have to swallow their pride to an extent if they were to sign Bertrand, having discarded him just over two years ago.

The Blues sold Bertrand to Southampton for £10m in February 2015, as reported by The Guardian, and they would surely have to pay much more than that to buy him back.

But Bertrand, capped 12 times by England at senior international level, would arguably be more valuable for Chelsea than he would for Liverpool.

His years spent in the club’s academy qualify him as a fully ‘home-grown’ Chelsea player, which would allow Antonio Conte more flexibility when naming a squad for next season’s Champions League.