League One Playoffs Live Stream – Millwall v Scunthorpe, Bradford v Fleetwood First Legs

There are two massive ties tonight as the first leg of the League One playoffs takes place, as Bradford take on Fleetwood and Millwall face Scunthorpe (KO 19:45).

A trip to a Wembley Playoff Final is up for grabs for two of these sides, so there’s plenty at stake.

Its been a long season for all clubs concerned but now its come down to the final four, and with only one place up for grabs the pressure is really on as all four make their push for the Championship.

Millwall vs Scunthorpe Match Odds

Millwall left it very late but managed to grab the final playoff spot from Southend, winning a thriller 4-3 at Bristol Rovers, and they face a difficult challenge against third placed Scunthorpe.

Graham Alexander’s Irons looked nailed on for an automatic spot in the earlier months of the season, steam rolling all before them and sitting top of the table November. A shaky December followed up by an appalling February and March period, where the side failed to win any of their nine games had many pundits questioning the promotion credentials of the side.

The ‘rot’ was well and truly stopped however, and confidence looks to have returned, with five wins out of their final five games putting their early year troubles behind them.

It should be a very tricky and nervy affair with so much at stake, and the Den should make for an intimidating atmosphere as Millwall look to make the most of home advantage.

Neil Harris’s side have one of the better home records in the division, with only four losses all season at the Den.

Goals may be at a premium in this one, and a narrow Millwall home win looks on the cards. The home side can be backed at around evens which looks a pretty decent price, as does the 1-0 correct score at 6/1, which offers more value for your money.

I’m expecting Millwall to take a slender advantage into the second leg, where Scunthorpe ultimately should make it to Wembley.

Bradford vs Fleetwood Town Odds

The second playoff tie of the night sees Fleetwood Town take on Bradford City at Valley Parade and with both sides having impressive defensive records we could see another low scoring affair.

Stuart McCall’s Bradford are unbeaten at home all season, and have only conceded 17 goals in that time so will be looking to take an advantage into the away leg but they come up against a Fleetwood side who have the third best away record in the division.

Uwe Rosler has done a remarkable job with the ‘Cod Army’ and Fleetwood have only lost three games since mid November, narrowly missing out on an automatic promotion spot, so they can count themselves unlucky not to be in the Championship next season.

Considering their remarkable run of form (six wins in their last eight away trips) the 4/1 on offer for a Fleetwood away win tonight looks surely too big to miss out on value wise, but Bradford are something of a fortress these days so things won’t be so easy.

The home side are favourites for the tie at 10/11, but we’re looking at that juicy 4/1 on Fleetwood, which is a simply price too big to pass up.

