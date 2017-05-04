Man United move first in Andrea Belotti transfer race, Red Devils willing to pay 75% of release clause, player prefers Chelsea

Andrea Belotti is a wanted man right now after catching the eye with 25 goals in 31 Serie A games this season.

Despite the scoring heroics of Belotti, Torino remain stuck in mid-table and, according to the Daily Mail, the club understand that their star man wants to move in order to fulfil his dream of playing Champions League football.

The Mail claim that Manchester United and Chelsea are among the teams chasing Belotti.

Chelsea are guaranteed to be in the Champions League next season, while United will join them if they either win the Europa League or climb above Manchester City or Liverpool in the Premier League.

And United have moved first for Belotti, report The Mail, who claim that United have informed Torino that they are willing to pay a transfer fee of £64m, which is 75% of the price stipulated by an £85m release clause in his contract.

United may have to convince Belotti that his future lies at Old Trafford, though, because The Mail add that the 23-year-old would prefer a move to London and therefore Chelsea.