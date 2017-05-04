(Video) Marcus Rashford winner vs Celta Vigo almost identical to famous David Beckham free kick

Marcus Rashford scored direct from a free kick for the first time in his senior career as Manchester United beat Celta Vigo 1-0 away from home to take control of their two-legged Europa League semifinal on Thursday.

The 19-year-old’s set-piece strike was very similar to an iconic goal scored by former free-kick wizard David Beckham for United at Everton in 2003.

? | Rashford free-kick had a touch of David Beckham about it. pic.twitter.com/97RbJA9SP6 — Man Utd Stuff (@ManUtdStuff) May 4, 2017

Not since Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford have United had a truly brilliant hitter of dead balls.

Could Rashford be United’s new free-kick specialist?

