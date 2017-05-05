AC Milan transfer news: Donnarumma meeting, loanee and midfield ace ready to commit

AC Milan will reportedly meet with Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent soon to determine where his future lies as they hope he will commit to the club.

The 18-year-old has been a mainstay in the starting line-up since October 2015, and continues to prove his importance to Vincenzo Montella’s each passing week.

However, with just over 12 months remaining on his contract, the Rossoneri are keen to secure him on a long-term deal but have found it problematic thus far with regards to agent Mino Raiola.

According to Calciomercato, Milan officials have spoken over the phone to Raiola, and the intention is to meet face-to-face to continue the negotiation.

It’s claimed in that meeting, Milan will present concrete numbers in their offer, while Donnarumma will have his say on the matter as he’s keen on staying at the club.

Nevertheless, much will now depend on how both sides react to that meeting, with the Italian giants undoubtedly hoping to secure his future and ensure that he remains a symbol of the club for years to come.

Meanwhile, Mario Pasalic’s agent, Marko Naletilic, has spoken to Calciomercato and confirmed that his client wishes to stay at the San Siro, while he’s not spoken to Antonio Conte about his future.

The Croatian international is on a season-long loan from Stamford Bridge, and so he will have a decision to make on his future this summer. Having been an important figure for Montella this year, it’s likely that the Milan coach will want to extend his stay but time will tell if Conte has other plans.

It seems the bug in wanting to stay is spreading around the squad too as Jose Sosa has been discussing his future, and has made it clear that he hopes to remain with Milan beyond this season.

“I try to do my best and sincerely believe I have, and maybe Montella has prolonged my career,” he is quoted as saying by Football Italia.

“My future? I’m fine here and I’ve shown that I want to stay. I hope I do.”

Having displaced Manuel Locatelli in the deeper midfield role in recent months, the Argentine is likely to return from suspension and take his position in the starting line-up back this weekend against Roma. However, with new signings promised this summer, it remains to be seen if he still has a long-term future in Milan.