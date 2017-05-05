AC Milan transfer news: Favourites for €28m target, fans start transfer campaign as wantaway ace attracts interest

AC Milan transfer talk continues to gather pace this week as speculation continues to suggest that they’re in pole position for Franck Kessie.

The Rossoneri will be expected to make significant additions to their squad this summer after Yonghong Li’s takeover of the club, and countless names continue to be linked with a move to the San Siro.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan remain favourites to land Atalanta starlet Kessie, as despite competition from Roma, it’s felt as though the 20-year-old and his team are leaning towards Vincenzo Montella’s side.

It’s added in the report that the youngster’s agent didn’t attend a meeting with Roma and Atalanta, and one of the theories offered to explain it is that they’ve ultimately decided on Milan with a €2m-a-year deal on the table and a €28m transfer fee.

Roma have matched that offer, and raised their offer of personal terms from €1.2m to €1.8m-a-season plus bonuses as well as the fact that they can offer Champions League football next season.

However, it now remains to be seen which move Kessie favours, as Milan will undoubtedly be hoping to make him a pivotal part of their plans from next season onwards.

Meanwhile, as noted by Calciomercato, it’s pretty clear which striker Milan fans want at the club next season, as they’ve started a transfer campaign on Twitter to try and push the club to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

The 23-year-old has scored 27 goals in 34 games this season, and is known to be a Milan fan, idolises Andriy Shevchenko and would be a perfect solution for the current team’s problems up front.

However, despite the #BelottiMilan hash-tag doing the rounds on Twitter, competition from Manchester United and a €100m release clause could prove problematic.

Elsewhere, it appears as though Juventus will face competition to try and land Mattia De Sciglio this summer, with Calciomercato reporting that Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma are all keen on the Italian international.

De Sciglio has just over 12 months remaining on his current contract, and with rumours that he has indicated that he will not sign an extension, he will likely be sold this summer. With various options on the table though, as per the report, it remains to be seen which the versatile Italian chooses as he would certainly be a sensible addition for all those teams named above.

