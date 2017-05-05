AC Milan transfer news: Midfield stalwart set for axe, four strikers linked including €30m ace

AC Milan midfielder Andrea Poli will reportedly start looking for another club this summer, despite the fact that his contract runs until 2018.

The combative 27-year-old joined the Rossoneri in 2013, and has gone on to make just under 100 Serie A appearances for the club.

However, he has failed to hold down a regular spot in the starting line-up, while he’s been used sparingly by Vincenzo Montella this season which has all pointed towards an exit.

According to Calciomercato, that is now likely to happen this summer, as it’s claimed that he will start looking for another club despite having another 12 months remaining on his contract.

It may well be part of Milan’s grander plan to now build a better squad, with Montella hoping to bring in significant reinforcements this summer following Yonghong Li’s takeover of the club.

Meanwhile, there are also new reports regarding Milan’s search for a new striker as they’ve been linked with several names by Tuttosport.

It appears as though the Milan hierarchy are looking strengthen the spine of the team, with Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie currently being heavily linked with moves to the San Siro.

However, a replacement for Carlos Bacca will be crucial this summer too, and Tuttosport believe that Nikola Kalinic and Kasper Dolberg are amongst those being considered, with the latter commanding a fee of around €30m from Ajax as per the report.

Keita Balde is also touted as an option, but it’s a key decision that they need to get right for Montella as goals have been a real problem for Milan this season.

The Rossoneri have scored 51 goals in 34 Serie A games this season, the least out of the top nine teams in the table, while three of their last four goals have been scored by defenders. As they continue to scrap for Europa League qualification, they’ll hope it doesn’t haunt them between now and the end of the season before they can properly address it.