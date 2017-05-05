Jurgen Klopp desperate to keep Liverpool ace as contract nears end, receives huge fitness boost

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he wants midfield ace Emre Can to stay at Anfield as he edges closer to the end of his contract.

The German international has made 37 appearances for the Reds in all competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists as he’s grown into an important member of Klopp’s squad.

However, with just over 12 months remaining on his current deal at Anfield, there will be growing concern over his long-term future as Liverpool will hope to keep hold of him for many years to come.

At just 23 and so much more room for improvement and development, interest will undoubtedly be high in the versatile midfielder, and Klopp sounded pretty keen to lock him down to a new long-term agreement in the coming months.

“After his bicycle kick probably everyone wants him to sign, after another game everybody wants to send him away,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“I think it is no secret how much I like Emre. He likes the club and that is a completely normal situation. We are in talks and there is absolutely no pressure, it is all good.

“It is two partners with big respect for each other. If we can keep good players that makes sense for development and he is one of these good players. I am quite positive.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the media at his press conference on Friday, the German tactician also noted that Philippe Coutinho could be in line to return to face Southampton on Sunday in another timely boost for Liverpool as they look to maintain their push for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Although he compared his running on Thursday to that of 45-year-old goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, Klopp added that he was positive that the playmaker could feature.