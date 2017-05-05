Liverpool and Tottenham in three-team scrap over England U21 ace

Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton are all reportedly hoping to prise winger Demarai Gray away from Leicester City this summer as he weighs up his options.

The 20-year-old has had limited minutes in his 26 Premier League games so far this season, but with a habit of making an impact in his cameo role, he remains a popular figure with supporters.

However, that ability has ensured that several clubs have kept a close eye on him, with The Daily Mail reporting that Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton all remain keen on signing the youngster.

It’s added that the lack of playing time this season could push him to make a difficult decision and leave the King Power Stadium, but it won’t be cheap for any of the interested parties as it’s rumoured that he has a £22m release clause in his deal.

Leicester have denied that is the case, but a number of sources are adamant that it exists, and so it will be down to the Premier League outfits named above to make their enquiries this summer and determine if Gray is available, and for how much.

With his situation failing to change under Craig Shakespeare since Claudio Ranieri was sacked, it all points towards an exit as ultimately at this stage of his career, Gray needs to be playing week in and week out to take his game to the next level.

Having put together an impressive run of results, the Foxes have moved away from the relegation battle, but decisions will need to be made for next season as to whether they will change things around with the squad and keep everyone happy.