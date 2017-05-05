Man Utd injury news: Crisis worsens for Mourinho, two more join injury list

Man Utd are seemingly set to see their injury nightmare worsen after both Marcus Rashford and Ashley Young picked up problems on Thursday night.

United will return to Old Trafford with a 1-0 lead against Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final clash next week with Rashford scoring the only goal of the game in Spain.

However, with a lengthy injury list already to deal with, Jose Mourinho could have been handed more reasons for a selection headache ahead of this weekend’s showdown with Arsenal.

With Marcos Rojo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Luke Shaw done for the season, the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Juan Mata are edging their way back to full fitness while Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly among others have had their troubles in recent weeks too.

As reported by The Mirror, Rashford limped off on Thursday and is now a real doubt for Sunday as Mourinho could decide to field a weakened team against Arsenal, while Young appeared to injure his hamstring which suggests a lengthy spell on the sidelines for him.

Given that the 31-year-old was tipped to start against the Gunners, it’s another setback for Mourinho that he could do without as he would love to be in a position right now where he has a full-strength squad at his disposal at a pivotal time of the campaign.

Instead, he’s being forced into a scenario where he will have to rest star individuals to avoid the risk of seeing them join a busy treatment room, and time will tell if he can avoid being left empty-handed at the end of the season in terms of either failing to finish in the top four in the Premier League or win the Europa League.