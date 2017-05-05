Mauricio Pochettino in no-nonsense assessment of own Tottenham future

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has offered a frank assessment of how he is like any other manager in that he will risk being sacked if results aren’t good enough.

Following on from a successful season last year, Tottenham have dusted themselves down and gone again this time round and remain on course to do better.

Further, they will continue to push Chelsea until the final day of the season if possible, as they sit just four points behind the Premier League leaders with four games to go.

However, Pochettino fully understands the pitfalls and risks that come with being a manager at a top club in Europe, and he doesn’t see himself as being any different to his peers in that if chairman Daniel Levy isn’t happy with results, then he will be the first to go.

“If I deserved one day to be sacked, it’s not a problem because if the results are no good then the first to go is the manager,” he told The Times.

“Daniel is the first person interested when it’s all going well and when it’s not going well. He’s the first person to try to find solutions, because he’s the most important person at the club.

“If we’re not doing well and the results are not good, then maybe Daniel will not be happy and will be tired with my face and say, ‘Go home’. But I understand.”

Tottenham fans will undoubtedly be hoping that it doesn’t come to that, and that Spurs continue to make progress under their Argentine coach who will hope to see his side pick up all three points against West Ham United on Friday night to pile the pressure on Chelsea.

However, with their move to Wembley next season ahead of the completion of their new home, coupled with having to compete on various fronts, it will be tough next year and Pochettino will be under pressure to sustain their recent success.