Real Madrid eye €30m plus player exchange deal for key Man Utd cog

Real Madrid are reportedly confident that they can prise David De Gea away from Old Trafford with a €30m bid plus James Rodriguez included.

As per Don Balon, the Colombian international has already reached an agreement on personal terms with the Premier League giants ahead of a summer move.

However, the problem remains finding a deal that the two clubs can agree upon, and that’s where De Gea could become involved in discussions.

It’s added in the report that Madrid president Florentino Perez wants €60m for Rodriguez, while United are only willing to spend €40m. In turn, the alternative could be that Real offer their expensive 2014 signing and €30m in order to convince the Red Devils to part company with their first-choice shot-stopper.

De Gea has been linked with a move back to the Spanish capital for over two years now, and it’s widely acknowledged that Keylor Navas isn’t universally liked at the Bernabeu and will be replaced.

Further, Rodriguez is expected to leave having struggled for playing time under Zinedine Zidane this season, and so from a Madrid perspective, this deal would make perfect sense.

From United’s point of view, it’s undoubtedly a little more tricky. Mourinho will surely want to keep hold of De Gea regardless of how well Sergio Romero has done when he’s stepped in as the former Atletico Madrid man has established himself as a key figure in Manchester and one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.

However, Don Balon suggest that a deal could be negotiated and done this summer, but time will tell if Rodriguez and De Gea will be swapping sides before the start of next season.