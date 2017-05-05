(Video) Deja vu strikes Tottenham Hotspur as scrappy West Ham goal threatens to kill title dream again

It’s happening again, it’s happening again, Tottenham Hotspur, it’s happening again.

Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 at West Ham United late on last season en route to blowing their title chances.

On that occasion, a scrappy goal from a corner by Michail Antonio settled the derby.

And now history appears to be repeating itself.

Antonio was not involved as Spurs visited the Hammers on Friday night, but West Ham did take a 1-0 lead courtesy of an ugly goal.

Not that Irons fans will care!

Manuel Lanzini was the scorer this time.

Is that Tottenham’s title dreams in tatters now?