(Video) Kyle Walker shown yellow card for perfect derby tackle as ref has early mare in West Ham vs Tottenham

Dig out your old black tie and give it an iron because it’s time to mourn the death of football.

Referee Anthony Taylor gave a shocking yellow card to Kyle Walker early on in Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to West Ham United this evening.

Taylor scribbled Walker’s name in his little black book after the Spurs right-back won the ball cleanly with a perfect derby tackle – hard but fair.

Not only was Taylor wrong to penalise Walker for his challenge, but by booking him so early he set himself up for a very tough game.

Having set such a precedent, Taylor will now have to get his cards out every time a tackle is made.

It will be a miracle if this finishes 11 vs 11.