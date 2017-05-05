Wantaway Kyle Walker slated for ropey first half against West Ham

Kyle Walker’s performance against West Ham United was always going to be scrutinised.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender was dropped in favour of Kieran Trippier against Chelsea and Arsenal in recent weeks.

All this amid reports that Walker is unsettled at White Hart Lane and that he is keen to discuss Manchester City’s interest in him.

The papers have claimed that Walker is keen to double his £70,000-a-week wages and knows he is likely to get more money away from Tottenham.

Well, based on the first 45 minutes at London Stadium, Walker is already stealing a living!

His passing has been simply awful and it hasn’t gone unnoticed on Twitter.

Get Trippier on?

Sort it out, Kyle!

Kyle walker very poor so far defensively and on the ball. Transfer talk affecting him? Trippier on at half time go to 343 more width? — Stuart Brand (@StuartBrand7) May 5, 2017

If Kyle Walker keeps playing like this then City might withdraw their interest. Change of system may be required by Spurs. Son marginalised. — Tom Prickett (@spursfantommo84) May 5, 2017

We need to attack Kyle Walker. He’s such a weak link — Tom (@T___J92) May 5, 2017

Kyle Walker cannot : -Pass first time -Cross a moving ball -Defend -Think quickly -Think slowly#time2go #coys — Marc Bennett (@MBaelp) May 5, 2017

Kyle Walker and Ben Davies been poor so far. Everyone needs to up it 100% this half — DJ Craig.E.D (@craig_dw) May 5, 2017

Kyle Walker’s passing has been dire. — Glen Hussey (@Glebbers_) May 5, 2017

@kylewalker2 you don’t play for city yet mate — Alonso = Murderer (@thfcIad) May 5, 2017

