Wantaway Kyle Walker slated for ropey first half against West Ham

Kyle Walker’s performance against West Ham United was always going to be scrutinised.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender was dropped in favour of Kieran Trippier against Chelsea and Arsenal in recent weeks.

All this amid reports that Walker is unsettled at White Hart Lane and that he is keen to discuss Manchester City’s interest in him.

The papers have claimed that Walker is keen to double his £70,000-a-week wages and knows he is likely to get more money away from Tottenham.

Well, based on the first 45 minutes at London Stadium, Walker is already stealing a living!

His passing has been simply awful and it hasn’t gone unnoticed on Twitter.

Get Trippier on?

Sort it out, Kyle!

