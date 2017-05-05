West Ham troll Tottenham officially on Twitter after fans did their bit at London Stadium

West Ham United have had a crap season.

But the Hammers had a great Friday night after beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0, just as they did last season, to massively dent their rival’s title challenge.

West Ham hate Spurs and they clearly enjoyed ruined things for the Lilywhites.

Spurs were trolled during the game by West Ham fans and then again after the final whistle.

Hammers fan at the London Stadium were responsible for the in-game trolling as they refused to give the ball to Christian Eriksen, who wanted to take a corner.

This time-wasting proved effective, as Spurs failed to gain any momentum in the closing stages of the match.

Hammers fans trolling Eriksen as Spurs look for a ball #WHUTOT pic.twitter.com/5K4Mz2QKJz — Brace The Hammer (@BraceTheHammer) May 5, 2017

And as soon as the final whistle was blown by referee Anthony Taylor, West Ham’s official Twitter account stuck the knife in by Tweeting “It’s happened again”.

West Ham’s victory means that they have avoided relegation.

However, they remain 35 points behind Spurs, who need just one more win to guarantee a second-place finish.