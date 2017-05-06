AC Milan transfer news: €35m striker targeted, key renewal meeting next week

AC Milan will reportedly switch their attention away from Alvaro Morata and instead focus their efforts on a €35m bid for Nikola Kalinic.

The Rossoneri will be expected to spend money this summer after the takeover of the club last month, and signing a striker will be key for Vincenzo Montella given their problems in finding the back of the net this season.

Follow Sumeet on Twitter @SP_Calcio for all the latest Milan talk and transfer news.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Morata had been the ideal target but his €70m price-tag and competition from Chelsea have seemingly ruled that move out.

In turn, the focus will switch to Kalinic who could be available for around €35m and would arrive off the back of scoring 19 goals and counting in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Viola this season.

Milan have been linked with countless players since the takeover and it will likely continue until the summer, but with Carlos Bacca not suited to the system and with Gianluca Lapadula not scoring goals consistently enough, a new striker is crucial for them ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato report that Suso will meet with the club at the start of next week to discuss his contract renewal, and there is optimism that an agreement will be reached and he will commit his future to the Italian giants.

The Spaniard has dipped in form in recent weeks, but with seven goals and 11 assists in 34 outings this season, he has proven to be a key figure in Montella’s plans and will continue to be so on the right flank.

However, his test will be now to take his game to the next level to be a real consistent leader for the Rossoneri, and at just 23 years of age, he still has plenty of time on his side to develop further.