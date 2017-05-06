Chelsea at risk of losing most influential figure amid talk of £10m-a-year offer and huge transfer funds

Inter are reportedly not giving up on their pursuit of Antonio Conte as it’s claimed they’re ready to offer the Chelsea boss an appealing package.

The Italian tactician looks set to deliver the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, while he can still do the double too with the FA Cup.

However, despite his success in England and what seems to be just the start of his project in west London, Inter are refusing to go away and will make him a proposal this summer to try and convince him to return to his homeland.

Before getting to the details though, the biggest obstacle in all this will surely be the fact that the 47-year-old is a Juventus legend, due to both his playing and managerial days at the club.

In turn, it would be a bold move to go and join their bitter rivals, but based on the report from The Mirror, it’s not putting Inter off making their pitch.

It’s claimed that the Nerazzurri are ready to offer Conte a lucrative deal worth £10m-a-year, while they will also make significant transfer funds available to him to go out and sign his preferred targets to build his own squad immediately.

Inter were taken over by the Suning Group last year, and although Stefano Pioli has led a mini-revival this season, they will miss out on Champions League football and remain in a real battle for Europa League qualification with four games to go.

Conte will be fully focused on the task in hand which is to finish the job and pick up two pieces of major silverware in his first year at Chelsea, but following on from that, time will tell if he has his head turned by Inter and the prospect of a return home.