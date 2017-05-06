Chelsea legend set for lucrative chance to join £25m-a-year teammate in China

Chelsea defender John Terry is reportedly set to be offered a big-money contract of his own to join Diego Costa at Tianjin Quanjian at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old confirmed last month that he would be leaving Stamford Bridge when his contract expires this summer, and it will be an emotional end to a 22-year stint at the club.

With almost 500 Premier League appearances for the Blues under his belt and countless individual accolades and trophies, Terry has cemented his place as a club legend, but the time to leave is fast approaching.

According to The Sun, Tianjin are set to offer him a lucrative opportunity to end his playing career by giving him a chance to join Costa in the Chinese Super League next season.

It’s claimed that the Spaniard has a pre-contract deal to make a £25m-a-year switch to China this summer, and although Terry won’t be on the same pay level, he can expect a healthy wage packet if he decides to make the move to the Far East.

West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth are also said to be keen on the veteran defender and will of course give him the opportunity to stay in the Premier League if he wishes, but ultimately it will surely be difficult for him to turn down the riches on offer in China for a year or two.

Billionaire owner Shu Yuhui hinted earlier this week that he has two or three big names from Europe on his agenda, and coach Fabio Cannavaro could have two Chelsea players to work with sooner rather than later once they’ve wrapped up the Premier League title and possibly the FA Cup too.