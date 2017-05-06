Chelsea prepare summer swoop for £17m teenage left-back after joining PL rivals in race

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, although the Scottish champions want £17m for him.

The 19-year-old has made a big impression over the last two seasons, as he’s gone on to make 36 appearances in all competitions this year with two goals and 12 assists to add to his defensive qualities.

Celtic will naturally want to keep him for the foreseeable future, but according to The Daily Mail, amid speculation of interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and now Chelsea, they’ve slapped a £17m asking price on him to try and fend them off.

Bolstering his defence seems like a priority for Conte this summer, as the Italian tactician looks to build on what looks set to be a stunning first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea remain on course to complete a domestic double with the Premier League title and FA Cup, but on their return to Europe next season, Conte will need to strengthen in various positions to have a squad capable of competing on various fronts.

The report notes that Ryan Bertrand has also been of interest to the Blues in a return to his former club, but the attention seems to be switching to Tierney who is likely to have a very bright future ahead of him.

Brendan Rodgers will do what he can to keep him with the Scottish giants, but ultimately time will tell if the appeal of a move to the Premier League, and the champions at that, will be too much to snub while Arsenal and United will have their say too.