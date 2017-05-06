Jose Mourinho close to landing La Liga superstar as he tells Real Madrid he’s going to Man Utd

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has reportedly rejected a move to Real Madrid, and he’s told them that he’s joining Man Utd.

The French international has been the subject of significant interest for months now, and conflicting reports have suggested that he will move on this summer.

With both Real Madrid and Man Utd credited with an interest, Diario Gol report that he’s made his decision and informed the former that he’s ready to move to England.

The 26-year-old has scored 25 goals and provided 11 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions this season, as he enjoys another stellar campaign with Atleti.

However, this report will undoubtedly send the rumour mill into overdrive while United supporters will be excited by the latest developments if true.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been blighted by a lack of goals and clinical edge in the final third this season, evidenced by the fact that they’ve scored just 51 goals in 34 Premier League games so far this year, significantly less than the other sides in the top seven in the table.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic now sidelined and with his contract expiring in the summer, a new recruit will be needed as they hope to be able to offer Champions League football too, but time will tell if that is Griezmann.

While his reported admission that he’s set for Manchester is a major step in the right direction in United’s pursuit of the Frenchman, that firstly doesn’t necessarily mean that there is an agreement between the two clubs, and there has been no suggestion that personal terms have been agreed upon either.

In turn, United will have to splash out to prise him away from the Spanish capital, but it looks as though Griezmann is ready to turn down the other side of Madrid in favour of Man Utd.