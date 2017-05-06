Liverpool make enquiry for £30m target as Klopp eyes major reinforcements

Liverpool have reportedly asked Paris Saint-Germain about the availability of Lucas Moura this summer as they prepare a swoop for the Brazilian ace.

The 24-year-old has been an important part of Unai Emery’s plans this season, making 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing 11 assists.

However, in a season in which the Parisian giants look set to fall short of their objectives, changes could be made this summer and it appears as though Liverpool are ready to take advantage.

According to L’Equipe, as reported by the Metro, the Premier League giants have made an enquiry with PSG over the Brazilian international, although they will face competition from Atletico Madrid.

It’s added that the winger is aware that the Ligue 1 outfit will sell him if the right offer comes in, but he remains happy in the French capital alongside fellow Brazilians Marquinhos and Thiago Silva.

Having said that, surely the Brazilian contingent at Anfield with Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino will help him adapt to life on Merseyside, and so Liverpool could have a real shot at landing his signature this summer if Klopp is keen to add him to his squad.

Moura is valued at £30m as per the report and has two years remaining on his current contract. However, if Emery is to be replaced this summer, it could have a negative impact on his future with PSG and so Liverpool will likely be monitoring his situation with a view of making their move ahead of next season.

With a return to the Champions League likely for Klopp’s men, the German tactician will be out to strengthen his squad where possible to ensure that they can cope with competing on various fronts.