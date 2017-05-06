Liverpool receive boost as top midfield target refuses to rule out move

Liverpool target and RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has insisted that he’s “comfortable” in Germany, but didn’t rule out a move elsewhere.

The 22-year-old has been a key figure this season with eight goals and eight assists in 28 Bundesliga appearances, and has been linked with a move away this summer.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo though, while he admits he’s content with life in Germany, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of moving elsewhere ahead of next season.

“I’m very comfortable at Leipzig. There are still three games to go, that’s what I’m concentrating on. My agent takes care of everything else.

“When it’s time, I’ll discuss it with him and my family.”

Jurgen Klopp will have his priorities in order too in that he’ll be aiming to secure Champions League football at Anfield next season in the coming weeks, but the focus will quickly switch to bolstering his squad in order to compete on various fronts.

Being light in midfield, Keita would be an astute signing and given his impact this season coupled with his room for development, he could be ideal signing for the German tactician moving forward.

However, with a contract until 2020, Leipzig are in a strong position to either keep him or demand a significant fee for him and so Liverpool will likely have their work cut out to prise him away.

Nevertheless, it appears as though his agent could be weighing up his options at the end of the season and time will tell if he will begin a new challenge on Merseyside next year.